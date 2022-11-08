WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

559 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central California and northern California,

including the following counties, in central California, Monterey.

In northern California, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 900 AM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is

imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 559 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the

advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Salinas, Watsonville, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Corralitos,

Pacific Grove, Carmel-By-The-Sea, Carmel Valley Village,

Castroville, Boronda, Moss Landing, Del Monte Forest,

Prunedale, Freedom, Interlaken, Amesti, Del Rey Oaks, Sand

City and Elkhorn.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather