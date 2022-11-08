WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Francisco CA 516 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .Rain showers have created roadway flooding on portions of I80 near Oakland. While rain showers are moving out of the area, reports of flooding on the highway and offramps are occurring and will last through the morning commute. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Oakland, specifically portions of Interstate 880, 980, 580, particularly for low lying offramps. * WHEN...Until 815 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 511 AM PST, local law enforcement reported roadway flooding on Eastbound 80 on Ashby Ave offramp. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.3 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Portions of interstates 580, 880, 980 offramps are the most likely place to experience minor flooding. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.1 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Oakland, Berkeley, San Leandro, Alameda, Piedmont and Emeryville. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather