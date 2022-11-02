WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 2, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

1158 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central

Alameda County through 1215 PM PDT...

At 1157 AM PDT, the public reported a strong thunderstorm near Sunol,

or near Fremont, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Pea size hail and locally stronger erratic wind gusts

possible with isolated ponding of rainfall.

SOURCE...Publically reported on social media.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Fremont, Union City and Sunol.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3762 12196 3762 12189 3757 12191 3755 12186

3757 12185 3756 12183 3757 12179 3759 12178

3760 12181 3761 12182 3761 12177 3748 12182

3750 12190 3754 12190 3758 12195 3760 12192

3760 12195 3758 12197 3758 12198

TIME...MOT...LOC 1857Z 280DEG 18KT 3756 12193

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

