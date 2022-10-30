WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 31, 2022

_____

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

1149 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY THROUGH 11

PM MONDAY...

* WHAT...Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents

along the coast, especially for northwest facing beaches.

* WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern

Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN...From early Monday morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong

rip currents Monday morning through Monday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather