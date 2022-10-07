WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 7, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 946 AM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING... Visibilities have improved near the coast, so Dense Fog Advisory is allowed to expire. Some patchy fog and isolated areas of reduced visibility are possible through the late morning, so continue to use caution on the roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather