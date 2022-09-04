WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

602 PM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110

expected.

* WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San

Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County

including Pinnacles National Park.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures will occur

across the region's interior and in the higher terrain each

afternoon with mild to warm overnight temperatures providing

little relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

* WHERE...Interior portions of the San Francisco Bay Area

including the North Bay, East Bay and Santa Clara valleys.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 98 expected.

* WHERE...Marin Coastal Range, San Francisco Bay Shoreline,

Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley

and Northern Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM

PDT/630 PM MST/ FOR SOUTHWESTERN MOHAVE...EAST CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO

AND SOUTHERN CLARK COUNTIES...

At 600 PM PDT/600 PM MST/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

finally weakening as they reach the Colorado River. However, very

strong winds are persisting, so the warning remains in effect until

630 PM.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Lake Havasu City, Topock, Needles, Mesquite Creek, Desert Hills,

Arizona Village, Mojave Ranch Estates, Mohave Valley, Highway 95 And

I-40 and Willow Valley.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 0 and 14.

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 131 and 155.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near Lake Havasu or the Colorado River as far north as

Mohave Valley, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a

vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the

parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough

to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be

caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

