WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 11, 2022

_____

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

1257 PM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...KING TIDES WILL CAUSE MINOR COASTAL FLOODING AT LOW LYING

SPOTS DURING HIGH TIDE TONIGHT TO EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

.The highest astronomical tides of the year, commonly referred to

as the King Tides, will again impact the coast and bayshore

this evening through early Sunday night and have historically

resulted in the localized flooding of specific low lying areas

each year. In addition, the lowest low tides of the event will

be observed during the morning hours that may lead to trouble for

mariners navigating shallow waterways. The King Tides tidal

readings are expected to peak Wednesday night.

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected at prone low lying

coastal locations across the San Francisco Bay shoreline during

peak high tide tonight.

* WHERE...Low lying portions of the San Francisco Bayshore.

Localized impacts are also possible in low lying areas along

the Pacific shore as well.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to midnight PDT tonight. Please

refer to local tidal data forecasts available for several

coastal and bayshore locations at www.tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of areas previously impacted by King Tide

events is expected, including low lying lots, parks, and roads

throughout the San Francisco Bay Shoreline with the highest high

tides. Difficulty navigating shallow bay waters during the

lowest low tides.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tidal levels will also rise along the

Pacific coast but impacts will be more localized to areas along

the SF Bay shoreline. Tide poolers and beachgoers should be

familiar with the times and heights of local tidal levels to

avoid hazards that may arise from rapidly shifting water levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather