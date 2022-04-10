WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 10, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

624 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

North Bay Interior Mountains-Eastern Santa Clara

Hills-East Bay Hills

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60

mph.

* WHERE...North Bay Interior Mountains, Eastern Santa Clara Hills,

and East Bay Hills including the northern Diablo Range.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected Saturday

night into Sunday morning across the interior mountains.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

