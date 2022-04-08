WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 10, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

200 PM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

North Bay Interior Mountains-Eastern Santa Clara Hills-East Bay

Hills-

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SATURDAY TO 3 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...North Bay Interior Mountains, Eastern Santa Clara Hills,

East Bay Hills.

* WHEN...From 5 AM Saturday to 3 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected Saturday

night into Sunday morning across the interior mountains.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather