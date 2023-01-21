WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 21, 2023 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 246 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures from 31 to 35 will result in frost formation. For the High Wind Watch, north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 8 AM PST this morning. For the High Wind Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest wind potential will be Monday morning below the Cajon Pass and near the coastal foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. * WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest wind potential will be along the south-facing slopes and foothill areas, below the Morongo Pass, and through and below the Santa Ana Mountain canyons. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather