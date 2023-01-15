WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 16, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 222 PM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected. Local gusts to 65 mph on the ridges and desert slopes of the San Diego County Mountains. * WHERE...San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Hazardous travel for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will continue into early Tuesday morning but will be part of the Winter Weather Advisory. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM PST Monday. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...winds will shift to westerly with frontal passage early Monday morning. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather