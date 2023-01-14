WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

619 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

counties, Riverside and San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 845 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over

roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 619 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated

heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Between 0.4 and 1.3 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.35 inches are

expected over the area. This additional rain will result in

minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Moreno Valley, Temecula, Redlands, Yucaipa, northwestern Palm

Springs, Hwy 243 Between Banning And Idyllwild, Idyllwild-

Pine Cove, Mt San Jacinto State Park, Hemet and Anza.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

