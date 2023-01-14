WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023 _____ HIGH SURF ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service San Diego CA 543 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet today. Minor coastal flooding possible during high tide. Surf decreases on Sunday with breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 10 PM PST Sunday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, through 10 PM PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Minor flooding of low lying beach areas, parking lots, and boardwalks around high tide. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide of 4.08 ft at 213 AM today. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. * WHAT...Breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. Local sets 10 to 12 feet today. * WHERE...Orange County beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and minor beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide of 4.23 ft 218 AM today. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather