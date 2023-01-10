WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service San Diego CA

255 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Watch is cancelled for a portion of Southwest California,

including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange

County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino

County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The

Inland Empire, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Santa Ana

Mountains and Foothills.

Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to

heed remaining road closures.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Contra Costa

County through 330 PM PST...

At 257 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Oakley to near Dublin. Movement was

northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Antioch, San Ramon, Dublin, Danville, Oakley, Brentwood, Discovery

Bay, Byron, Knightsen, Blackhawk-Camino Tassajara, Bethel Island and

Los Vaqueros.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3810 12158 3807 12157 3804 12158 3802 12156

3801 12158 3793 12156 3786 12158 3785 12154

3783 12155 3778 12156 3772 12193 3802 12182

3801 12170 3802 12168 3803 12173 3806 12168

3809 12167

TIME...MOT...LOC 2257Z 246DEG 35KT 3797 12174 3773 12186

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

