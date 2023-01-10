WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1234 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside and

northwestern San Diego Counties through 115 PM PST...

At 1234 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Camp Pendleton South, or 7 miles southwest of Oceanside, moving

northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Oceanside, Carlsbad, Temecula, Vista, Fallbrook, Valley Center,

eastern Camp Pendleton, Escondido, Murrieta, San Marcos, Camp

Pendleton South, Camp Pendleton North, Pauma Valley, Hidden Meadows,

San Pasqual Indian Reservation, Rainbow, De Luz, Pechanga Indian

Reservation, Bonsall and Lake San Marcos.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3359 11714 3320 11682 3309 11731 3317 11736

3317 11737 3320 11739 3321 11739 3321 11741

3331 11748

TIME...MOT...LOC 2034Z 243DEG 42KT 3315 11741

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Contra Costa

County through 115 PM PST...

At 1237 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Danville, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Concord, Antioch, San Ramon, Walnut Creek, Danville, Oakley,

Lafayette, Brentwood, Moraga, Discovery Bay, Clayton, Byron,

Knightsen, Blackhawk-Camino Tassajara, Blackhawk, Diablo, Moraga

Town, Alamo and Bethel Island.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3801 12158 3792 12156 3786 12158 3785 12154

3782 12156 3775 12202 3776 12202 3777 12206

3779 12208 3780 12213 3785 12214 3802 12181

3801 12169 3802 12168 3803 12173 3806 12168

3808 12168 3809 12163

TIME...MOT...LOC 2037Z 253DEG 30KT 3781 12203

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather