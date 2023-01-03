WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 214 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Coast, Northern Lake, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Lake, Southern Trinity, Southwestern Humboldt and Southwestern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. In addition area rivers including the Russian, Navarro, Garcia, Mad, and Eel Rivers are expected to rise several feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A moderate to strong atmospheric river will bring more heavy rain to the area early Wednesday morning into Thursday. 3 to 4 inches of rain are expected at low elevations with 4.5 to 6 inches of rain at higher elevations. Already saturated soils will contribute to enhanced runoff. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather