BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service San Diego CA 344 AM PST Sat Dec 24 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Beach flooding associated with King Tides near 7 feet this morning. * WHERE...Impacted beaches include Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, Seaside and Cardiff State Beaches, Oceanside Strand, Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach, and Sunset Beach. * WHEN...Through this morning. High tides will be lower each morning early next week. * IMPACTS...The King Tides combined with surf of 2 to 4 feet could produce minor flooding of low lying beach parking lots and beach boardwalks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...King Tide times in Southern California this week: Saturday 12\/24: High tide 7.0 ft at 8:54 AM. Low tide -1.8 ft at 4:20 PM. Sunday 12\/25: High tide 6.7 ft at 9:42 AM. Low tide -1.5 ft at 5:08 PM. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be alert of flooding near beaches. Boaters should be extremely cautious navigating near times of low tide.