WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 350 PM PST Mon Dec 12 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow showers, gusty winds and low visibility at times in fog and blowing snow. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County Mountains. * WHEN...Through 10 PM today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to icy roads and poor visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. EVENING ABOVE 4500 FEET... * WHERE...San Diego County Mountains. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... Precipitation has ended across the Santa Ana Mountains and the Winter Weather Advisory will be allowed to expire at 4 PM.