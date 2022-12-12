WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 303 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds have weakened. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts. * WHEN...Through 8 AM today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and weak or shallow rooted trees could be blown down. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds below passes and near the desert slopes. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather