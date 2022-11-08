WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

_____

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

858 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution if you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM PST

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and

Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County

Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Coachella Valley,

San Diego County Deserts, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning,

Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 55 to 60 mph

* WHERE...San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather