WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 3, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 734 AM PDT Thu Nov 3 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches at elevations above 5000 feet. * WHERE...San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.