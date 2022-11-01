WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

309 AM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne

Valleys.

* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional rounds of stronger winds are

expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

PDT TONIGHT...

* WHERE...Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County

Mountains, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight PDT tonight.

