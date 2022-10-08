WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 8, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Diego CA

331 PM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact southern Orange

County and southwestern Riverside County through 400 PM...

At 326 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Lake Elsinore and Lakeland Village, moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated and weather station observations.

IMPACT...Gusty winds may knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Lake Elsinore, Murrieta, Menifee, southern Santa Ana Mountains

included the Ortega Highway, Wildomar, Lakeland Village, Quail

Valley, Santa Rosa Plateau and Sedco Hills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Small hail has been reported.

LAT...LON 3379 11720 3369 11703 3345 11724 3359 11745

TIME...MOT...LOC 2226Z 035DEG 16KT 3354 11730

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

