WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 29, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern San Diego County in southwestern California... * Until 300 PM PDT. * At 158 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hwy S22 Between Ranchita and Borrego Springs, or 7 miles southwest of Borrego Springs, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Borrego Springs, Hwy 78 Between Banner And S2, Hwy 78 Between S2 And Borrego Springs Rd, Julian, Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, Lake Cuyamaca, Ranchita, Hwy S22 Between Ranchita And Borrego Springs, Hwy 79 Between Julian And Lake Cuyamaca and Borrego Palm Canyon. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather