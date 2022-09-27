WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

151 PM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to

106.

* WHERE...Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or

hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a

matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 97 to 103

degrees.

* WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 93 to 98

* WHERE...Orange County Inland Areas.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures of 84 to 88 degrees.

* WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

under any circumstances.

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

* WHAT...Temperatures of 85 to 89 degrees.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas.

* WHAT...Temperatures of 92 to 98 degrees.

* WHERE...San Diego County Valleys.

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 96.

* WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

