EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

330 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110.

* WHERE...Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or

hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a

matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS

MORNING TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 106

expected.

* WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 98

* WHERE...Orange County Inland Areas.

