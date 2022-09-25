WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 25, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Diego CA

151 PM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern San Diego

County through 230 PM PDT...

At 151 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Hwy 79 Between Santa Ysabel And Warner Springs, or 9 miles northwest

of Julian, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Hwy 79 Between Santa Ysabel And Warner Springs, Lake Henshaw, Hwy 78

Between Ramona And Santa Ysabel, Hwy S2 Between Hwy 79 And Hwy 78,

Santa Ysabel, Wynola and Santa Ysabel Indian Reservation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3324 11676 3325 11666 3309 11661 3307 11676

TIME...MOT...LOC 2051Z 344DEG 13KT 3318 11669

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather