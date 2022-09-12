WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 12, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Diego CA 330 PM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following county, San Diego. * WHEN...Until 630 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 330 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... I-8 Between Pine Valley And Boulevard, Mount Laguna, Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, I-8 Between Boulevard And Imperial County Line, Pine Valley, Lake Morena, Campo, Boulevard, Hwy S1 Between Lake Cuyamaca And Mount Laguna and Hwy S2 Between Shelter Valley And Agua Caliente. - https:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM PDT\/400 PM MST\/ FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MOHAVE AND SOUTHEASTERN SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES... At 334 PM PDT\/334 PM MST\/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cattail Cove State Park, or 11 miles north of Parker Dam, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include... Lake Havasu City, Parker Dam, Three Dunes Campground, Cattail Cove State Park, Desert Hills, Black Meadow Landing Campground, Earp and Big River. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Havasu, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather