WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 12, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... The Apple and El Dorado burn scar in... Riverside County in southern California... San Bernardino County in southern California... * Until 545 PM PDT. * At 237 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Apple and El Dorado Burn Scar. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Apple and El Dorado Burn Scar. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Apple and El Dorado Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Apple and El Dorado Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Yucaipa, Banning, Whitewater, Calimesa, Morongo Indian Reservation and Cherry Valley. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall may cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks, streams, and ditches in the El Dorado and Apple Burn Scars. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters, climb to safety. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KERN COUNTY... The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____