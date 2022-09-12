WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 12, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

210 PM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

county, San Bernardino, and over the Radford Fire.

* WHEN...Until 415 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 209 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area, including over the Radford

Fire. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are

expected over the area. This additional rain will result in

minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Onyx Summit, northwestern Mount San Gorgonio, Hwy 38 Between

Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx

Summit, Seven Oaks, Angelus Oaks, Heart Bar Campground and

Barton Flats Campground.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE APPLE AND EL DORADO BURN SCAR REMAINS

IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR RIVERSIDE AND SAN

BERNARDINO COUNTIES...

At 213 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain over the Apple and El Dorado Burn Scar. Between 1.5 and 2.5

inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to

1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Apple and El Dorado Burn Scars. The debris flow

can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding in and around the Apple and El Dorado

Burn Scar.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Apple and El Dorado Burn Scar.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Yucaipa, Mount San Gorgonio, Forest Falls, Banning, Hwy 38 Between

Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Angelus Oaks, Mountain Home Village and

Morongo Indian Reservation.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall may cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks, streams, and ditches

in the El Dorado and Apple Burn Scars. Severe debris flows can also

be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away

in places. If you encounter flood waters, climb to safety.

