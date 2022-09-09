WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 9, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Diego CA 545 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties through 630 PM PDT... At 544 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over northeastern Desert Hot Springs, or 11 miles northeast of Mt San Jacinto State Park, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Northern Palm Springs, Mount San Gorgonio, Onyx Summit, Forest Falls, Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, Mountain Home Village, North Palm Springs, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf, Whitewater, Sky Valley, Heart Bar Campground, Thousand Palms, Barton Flats Campground and Morongo Indian Reservation. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3380 11635 3411 11701 3422 11677 3411 11656 3410 11660 3403 11661 3403 11647 3395 11642 3392 11629 3392 11620 3386 11613 3384 11613 TIME...MOT...LOC 0044Z 115DEG 32KT 3397 11651 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather