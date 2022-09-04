WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Diego CA 421 PM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of San Bernardino County through 500 PM PDT... At 420 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near El Mirage, or 11 miles northwest of Victorville, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Adelanto, El Mirage, Phelan and Helendale. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3471 11744 3455 11745 3457 11767 3474 11766 TIME...MOT...LOC 2320Z 091DEG 4KT 3461 11753 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LOS ANGELES COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM PDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. At 423 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow, moving west at 20 mph. Victorville, Apple Valley, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow, Adelanto, Oro Grande and Helendale. LAT...LON 3468 11719 3459 11720 3457 11741 3474 11741 TIME...MOT...LOC 2323Z 094DEG 18KT 3466 11729 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather