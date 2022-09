WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Diego CA

355 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IS CANCELLED...

The thunderstorms over Orange County have dissipated, and

lightning will no longer be a threat at the Orange County beaches

the rest of this afternoon.

