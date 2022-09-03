WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Riverside County in southern California... East central Orange County in southwestern California... * Until 300 PM PDT. * At 201 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Elsinore, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Southwestern Lake Elsinore, Rancho Santa Margarita, Ortega Highway, Trabuco Canyon, Las Flores, Temescal Valley, Trabuco Highlands, Lakeland Village and Coto De Caza. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather