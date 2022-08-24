WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Riverside County in southern California...

* Until 445 PM PDT.

* At 134 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.50 and 1.25 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Anza, Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And Anza, Mountain Center,

Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, Hwy 74 Between Hemet And

Mountain Center, Aguanga, Cahuilla Indian Reservation, Lake Hemet

and Santa Rosa Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

