WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Diego CA 539 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... The Flood Advisory has expired for a portion of Southwest California, including the following county, San Diego. The heavy rain has ended as thunderstorms have weakened. Arroyo and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather