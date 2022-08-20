WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

127 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 325 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected near Anza.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

counties, Riverside and San Diego near Anza highway 371 and

highway 74.

* WHEN...Until 325 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 127 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This is causing arroyo and small stream

flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen.

- Highway 74 and 371 intersection is the most likely place to

experience minor flooding.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are

expected over the area. This additional rain will result in

minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Southeastern Palm Springs, Anza, northern Borrego Springs,

Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm

Desert, Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And Anza, Santa Rosa

Mountain, Cahuilla Indian Reservation and Lake Hemet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

When flooded turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded

roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

