WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Diego CA

558 PM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY...

The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed any remaining road

closures.

...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

The Flood Advisory has expired for a portion of southern California,

including the following counties, Riverside and San Bernardino.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

_____

