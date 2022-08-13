WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

102 PM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104.

* WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire County.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside and north

central San Diego Counties through 145 PM PDT...

At 104 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Hwy 79 Between Oak Grove And Aguanga, or 10 miles southwest of Anza,

moving southwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Strong thunderstorm with heavy rain and hail. High wind

gusts possible.

SOURCE...Radar indicated thunderstorm.

IMPACT...Heavy rain and small hail. Possible strong wind gusts to 50

mph.

Locations impacted include...

Anza, Aguanga, Warner Springs, Hwy 79 Between Oak Grove And Aguanga,

Hwy 79 Between Warner Springs And Oak Grove, S7 - East Grade Rd, Lake

Henshaw, Palomar Mountain, Hwy 79 Between Santa Ysabel And Warner

Springs, Cahuilla Indian Reservation, Oak Grove, Los Coyotes Indian

Reservation and La Jolla Indian Reservation.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3363 11672 3347 11651 3327 11658 3324 11683

3346 11689

TIME...MOT...LOC 2004Z 032DEG 5KT 3341 11676

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

