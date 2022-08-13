WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Diego CA 1219 PM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern San Diego County through 100 PM PDT... At 1217 PM PDT, NWS Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over I-8 between Pine Valley and Boulevard, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Thunderstorms will very heavy rain and small hail on I-8. SOURCE...Radar indicated heavy rain. IMPACT...Travelers on Sunrise Highway and I-8. Minor flooding on roads and low lying areas. Locations impacted include... Mount Laguna, I-8 Between Pine Valley And Boulevard, I-8 Between Boulevard And Imperial County Line, Pine Valley, Boulevard, Lake Morena, Campo, Potrero, Descanso, La Posta Indian Reservation, Tierra Del Sol, Campo Indian Reservation, Live Oak Springs, Manzanita Indian Reservation, Guatay, Jacumba and Japatul Valley. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3283 11664 3294 11637 3261 11619 3258 11651 TIME...MOT...LOC 1917Z 032DEG 6KT 3277 11648 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather