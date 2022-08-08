WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

409 PM PDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following

counties, Riverside and San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Minor debris flows possible below the Apple and El Dorado burn

scars.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 409 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Yucaipa, Forest Falls, Mount San Gorgonio, Banning, Hwy 38

Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Mountain Home Village,

Angelus Oaks, Barton Flats Campground, Heart Bar Campground,

Cherry Valley and Morongo Indian Reservation.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather