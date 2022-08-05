WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

404 PM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following

county, San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 404 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Eastern Lucerne Valley and Johnson Valley.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

San Bernardino County in southern California...

* Until 700 PM PDT.

* At 405 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Base, Twentynine Palms Airport,

Joshua Tree Lake Campground and Joshua Tree.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHERE...A portion of southern California, including the following

counties, Riverside and San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of normally dry washes and low-lying areas.

Water over roadways.

- At 406 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have

fallen.

Northwest portions of Joshua Tree National Park.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to normally dry washes which can become killers in

heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid washes and low lying

areas.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather