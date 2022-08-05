WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1149 AM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following

county, San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 245 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1149 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Onyx Summit, eastern Lucerne Valley, Johnson Valley, Hwy 38

Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf, Baldwin Lake, Pioneertown,

Hwy 18 Between Baldwin Lake And Lucerne Valley, Hwy 38

Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Rimrock and Woodlands.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

