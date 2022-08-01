Michigan woman, 23, charged for assaulting father of her baby A Traverse City woman has been arrested for assaulting the father of her baby, troopers for the...

Volleyball mania: Reed City girls putting in tons of practice... Don Patterson is used to having a busy summer because of coaching volleyball at Reed City. This...

Reed City wraps up LAT Summer League softball season Winning the first game of the evening 10-4, and the second game 11-6, the Reed City Rage finished...