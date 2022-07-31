WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Diego CA 1256 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following county, San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1256 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Victorville, Apple Valley, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow, northern Lucerne Valley, Adelanto, Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow, El Mirage, Oro Grande and Helendale. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather