WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022

_____

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Diego CA

828 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet will continue at area beaches today

but dangerously high surf is no longer expected. Please continue

to use extreme caution when near or entering the ocean!

_____

