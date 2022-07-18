WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service San Diego CA 455 AM PDT Mon Jul 18 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Elevated surf of 3 to 5 feet with local sets to 7 feet and a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Beaches of San Diego County and Orange County. Highest surf on exposed southwest facing beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Surf and strong rip currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...A reinforcing long period south southwest swill will generate high surf along southwest facing beaches Tuesday and Wednesday. An additional south swell will maintain high surf along south facing beaches into Thursday, mainly for far northern San Diego County into Orange County. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather