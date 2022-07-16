WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 17, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

130 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 114.

* WHERE...San Diego County Deserts and Coachella Valley.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110.

* WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

