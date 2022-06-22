WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 22, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Diego CA 250 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside County through 315 PM PDT... At 249 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mt San Jacinto State Park, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Palm Springs, Mt San Jacinto State Park, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Hwy 243 Between Banning And Idyllwild, Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3365 11659 3377 11675 3401 11658 3384 11633 TIME...MOT...LOC 2149Z 220DEG 13KT 3377 11662 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather