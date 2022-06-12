WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 12, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

818 PM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph.

* WHERE...San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning.

* WHEN...Through 10 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be below the major

passes and on the desert slopes of the mountains.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Temperatures will continue to lower this evening and will be about

10 degrees lower Monday than Sunday.

